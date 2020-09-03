KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a crash at 39th Street and College Avenue.
The wreck happened about 4:50 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a grey Ford Mustang was traveling west on East 39th Street at a high rate of speed.
Officers say the driver went airborne and crashed into a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
