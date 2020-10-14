Police: 1 dead after vehicle hits tree near 56th, Indiana in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle wreck in the Northland.
The crash happened about 7 a.m. near East 56th Street and Indiana Avenue.
Officers say the driver hit a tree and died. No other vehicles were involved.
The victim's name has not been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.