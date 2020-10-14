Police: 1 dead after vehicle hits tree near 56th, Indiana in Kansas City

The crash happened about 7 a.m. near East 56th Street and Indiana Avenue.

 (Edwin Watson/KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle wreck in the Northland.

Officers say the driver hit a tree and died. No other vehicles were involved.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

