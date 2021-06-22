KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is dead after a shooting Tuesday morning on the city's east side.
Police were called about 5:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of East 24th Terrace. A woman told police she heard shots coming from inside a house in the neighborhood, and that someone inside had been shot.
Police say someone from outside the house shot into the house and hit a man, who was driven to a nearby hospital and died.
There may have been other people in the house as well, but the man was the only one who was hit, police say. There is no word on whether there were any kids in the house.
No suspect information was immediately available. Refresh this page for updates.
