KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV5) -- Police say one person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting on the city's east side.
It happened at Independence and Indiana avenues about 11:15 p.m. Monday. When officers were arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman shot on the sidewalk.
The woman was declared dead at the scene, and the man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
If you saw or heard anything and want to remain anonymous, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
