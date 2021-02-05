GENERIC Shooting Text Police

RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- One person was shot and killed, and another was injured early Friday morning in Raytown.

Police were called about 2 a.m. to Sarah Colman-Livengood Park, 5901 Lane, regarding shots fired.

When officers arrived at that location they found two people in a vehicle who had been shot.

A teenaged girl was taken to an area hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. The male, with an unknown age, was dead.

There were no suspects at the scene and the the investigation is ongoing, police say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

