RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- One person was shot and killed, and another was injured early Friday morning in Raytown.
Police were called about 2 a.m. to Sarah Colman-Livengood Park, 5901 Lane, regarding shots fired.
When officers arrived at that location they found two people in a vehicle who had been shot.
A teenaged girl was taken to an area hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries. The male, with an unknown age, was dead.
There were no suspects at the scene and the the investigation is ongoing, police say.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.