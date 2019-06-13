Platte County principal placed on leave after tweet to gun control activist

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Missouri school principal is on paid leave after replying to a tweet from a gun control activist.
The tweet was a reply to David Hogg, one of the students who survived the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School last year in Parkland, Florida.
Join @AMarch4OurLives and @bradybuzz in the #WeNeedtoKnow campaign to get Congress to fund gun violence research.Record your own video explaining why we need to find gun violence research and tag your congressman and senators with #WeNeedtoKnow https://t.co/ynkGEYUh0q— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) June 11, 2019
Hogg tweeted support for research on gun violence urging people to contact their congressmen and ask them to support funding.
The 19-year-old has become an activist in support of gun control since surviving the school shooting that killed 17 of his classmates.
A school principal with the Platte County School District replied to Hogg’s tweet with pictures of himself and his children holding guns. The text of the tweet simply said #merica.
It’s a personal Twitter account.
The tweet was posted Tuesday, and it was brought to the district’s attention on Wednesday.
The principal's account has since been disabled.
The district is not naming the principal in their statement.
On June 11, 2019, a school district employee posted a tweet in response to a comment encouraging Congress to fund research on gun violence. The post was made from the employee’s personal Twitter account. Posts from employee personal social media accounts do not reflect the views or opinions of the Platte County R-3 School District.
The District learned of the tweet on June 12, 2019, and immediately placed the employee on paid, administrative leave while we investigate the situation. We understand why the public response has been strong with regard to student safety in our nation’s schools. We intend to address the situation immediately and in a manner consistent with our Board of Education policies, as well as our goal of ensuring a safe and caring environment for our students, staff, and community.
Due to the confidentiality of personnel matters, this is all we can share at this time.
KCTV5 News is not naming him until we’ve talked to him or confirmed his identity with the district.
