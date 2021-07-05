KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was found dead early Monday morning by police headquarters and police now have a person of interest in custody.
The victim in the fatal shooting has been identified as 28-year-old Deangelo Wallace.
Police say a passerby called them about 12:30 a.m. They say a person reported seeing a man shot and unresponsive at the corner of 12th and Locust streets.
KCPD headquarters is at 11th and Locust streets. A homicide scene in that area is something KCPD says is rare.
"I can't immediately recall a homicide here on the corner. It's unfortunate everywhere here in the city, it's a little bit surprising in front of a police station," said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.
Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the early investigation shows Wallace was involved in a disagreement with the suspect. That’s when they say the suspect shot Wallace and then left the scene.
Police say they’re still looking for witnesses. If anyone saw has any additional information, they are asked to contact detectives directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to arrest in this case.
This is the city's 77th homicide this year.
UPDATE: On Monday night, the KCPD said detectives had identified a person in this case and taken that person into custody.
"They will be working with prosecutors to present the case so that prosecutors can make a determination of applicable charges," Sgt. Becchina said.
If the person is charged, then an identification will be made public.
