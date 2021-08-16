KANSAAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck.
It happened at 4:30 a.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 70 just past Fairfax Trafficway.
The two left lanes of I-70 at that location are closed due to the investigation.
The victim is in critical condition.
A person is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the downtown loop, 70 E past Fairfax Trafficway. Authorities are investigating; you can get by in one lane. Expect slow downs to roughly 20 mph for EB travel. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/91ibEiVnjP— Belinda Post (@Belinda_Post) August 16, 2021
