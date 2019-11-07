KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There were three deadly shootings in Kansas City on Wednesday night in just a span of four hours.
The latest happened about 7 p.m. at East 24th Street and Chelsea Avenue. The first shooting happened about 3 p.m. near 52nd and Olive streets.
A woman was also shot in the street at 6 p.m. near Brighton Avenue and East 32nd Street. Someone drove her to a nearby McDonald's for help before she died.
If you know anything about any of these murders, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
