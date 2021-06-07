Grandview police are investigating a deadly wreck on Interstate 49 near Main Street.

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 49 near Main Street.

Officers were called about 4:15 a.m. Monday to the scene.

Police say the victim appeared to be a middle-aged man who was walking in the lanes of travel on I-49 for unknown reasons. He was struck by a southbound box truck.

The driver of that vehicle stopped and remained on scene, police say. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the pedestrian is has not yet been determined. No further information is available at this time.

