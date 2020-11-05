KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was struck and killed early Thursday morning while he was attempting to cross the interstate.
It happened about 1:45 a.m. on northbound Interstate 35 beneath Independence Avenue.
Police say the victim was either walking in or attempting to cross the traffic lanes when he was struck by a tractor semi-trailer.
The truck driver was at first unsure if he had hit something, and had to turn around and return to the scene.
The victim died at the scene. This is the 93rd fatality of the year, compared with 62 for this date in 2019 police say.
