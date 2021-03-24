PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Parkville’s first dispensary opens Wednesday to offer medical marijuana patients easy access to medicinal cannabis.
Fresh Karma will serve individuals with a state-issued medical marijuana reference card and a valid, government-issued I.D.
The store is one of 12 dispensaries in the Kansas City region with a license and current approval to operate from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Fresh Karma’s Director of Marketing and Retail Jericho Heese said the business team put more than three years of work into plans, applications and inspections before being awarded a license.
“I think a lot of the ways we excelled is we focused on the patients,” Heese said. “Our focus was directly on the patients and making sure we take care of them correctly.”
The Parkville location is the first of three locations Fresh Karma intends to open. Stores in St. Joseph and KCMO - near Linwood and Troost - will open within the coming months.
Heese said they recognize the need to be a part of community in which they will profit, The stores have already planned food drives and community clean ups.
He tells KCTV5 neighboring restaurant, bar and shop owners in Parkville have received them well.
“Business breeds business, and we’re excited to be a part of that,” Heese said.
Before the opening of Fresh Karma, the nearest dispensaries to Northland residents were in Smithville and North Kansas City. Heese said choosing a location in Parkville was strategic, and sentimental as he grew up in the area.
“There’s a lot of patients in the Northland that might easily be missed by companies coming into Kansas City. The suburbs shouldn’t be underserved,” he said.
As head of marketing for the brand, Heese said he aims to break down stigmas around medical cannabis.
“We plan on making it fun, making it inviting, making it something humanized to where you and I feel that we can reach it,” he said.
Fresh Karma is owned by True Level Investments and located at 10915 NW 45 Hwy in Parkville, MO.
