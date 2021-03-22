KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: Later on Monday, the school district posted a notice on their website stating that school has also been canceled for Tuesday.
The first portion of the notice said:
"Our technology team, with the support of experts, has made good progress on getting our systems back up and running after the malware attack. However, as is common after such an attack, it is taking some time to get everything operating. Some programs are intermittently coming online, and we must be sure they are stable.
The tech team will continue working through the night, so we thank the Park Hill community for the outpouring of support for these hard workers."
Previous coverage is below.
The Park Hill School District has closed schools Monday due to a malware attack.
"We apologize for the late notice, but we must cancel school in Park Hill today for both in-person and online students and teachers," the district posted on Facebook.
The district went on to say that their technology team worked through the entire night but learned that they do not have the needed systems in place to have school.
"Our schools and offices will be closed. Administrators and custodians should report to work, but everyone else should stay home," the district said.
