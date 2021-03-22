KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Park Hill School District has closed schools Monday due to a malware attack.
"We apologize for the late notice, but we must cancel school in Park Hill today for both in-person and online students and teachers," the district posted on Facebook.
The district went on to say that their technology team worked through the entire night but learned that they do not have the needed systems in place to have school.
"Our schools and offices will be closed. Administrators and custodians should report to work, but everyone else should stay home," the district said.
