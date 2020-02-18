JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hundreds of parents and students will rally in Jefferson City on Tuesday for stricter gun laws.
Volunteers with Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, both a part of Everytown for Gun Safety, are staging what could be the largest demonstration either group has ever made. They expect about 500 people at the capitol.
The demonstration is specifically about legislation to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers. Advocates say enforcing background checks and enacting “red-flag” laws would be incremental changes with a big impact.
“We feel like if we can really start to change the narrative around these laws, then it’s obviously going to ripple effect in keeping everyone safer,” said Kara Werner of Moms Demand Action. “We’re prioritizing our safety in this way.”
Kansas City passed an ordinance making it unlawful for anyone convicted of domestic violence to carry a firearm in November.
The Students Demand Action chapter of Kansas City tells KCTV5 the group has seen support for their mission grow across the state.
“I think that it’s incredibly sad that America has one of the highest gun death rates in the world and the way that we can stop that is by starting small, starting in our own communities and just growing it across the nation,” said Caroline Bennett, co-leader of Students Demand Action in Kansas City.
There are 27 bills introduced to the house related to firearms. Some increase the penalties for improper use, others loosen restrictions on permits. The Demand Action groups will focus on two house bills and two senate bills about keeping guns away from violent offenders.
Werner said the group wants “gun-sense” legislation, not total bans on guns.
“We fully support folks in owning firearms. We just want people to be a little safer, and these gun laws can really help change that,” Werner said.
The rally starts at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.