FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Merriam Webster has released its word of the year and it is none other than 'pandemic.'

Merriam Webster officials say they pick each year's top word based on what's most often searched online during the year and show a big increase year over year.

Searches for 'pandemic' started to tick up consistently starting on January 20th, that's when the first positive case in the U.S. was confirmed. By March 11th, the day the world health organization officially declared Covid-19 a pandemic, the word was looked more than 115 thousand percent over the same time last year.

Along with 'pandemic,' our #WordOfTheYear shortlist includes 'malarkey' (perhaps Joe Biden's favorite word) and 'kraken' (the name of the newest NHL franchise). https://t.co/VMDBNY8w0S pic.twitter.com/2O47S8HGr6 — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) November 30, 2020

'Malarkey,' 'kraken,' and 'antebellum,' were some of the other top lookups of 2020.