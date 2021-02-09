OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park police need help finding a missing woman with special needs.
Chivon Ash-Vieu, 32, was reported missing about 11 p.m. Monday after her mother called police.
Ash-Vieu was last known to be near 103rd Street and Metcalf Avenue about 10 p.m.
She is said to be 5'6" tall and weighs 180 pounds. Police say Ash-Vieu also has health issues that would make dealing with extreme temperatures difficult.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Overland Park police at 913-895-6300.
