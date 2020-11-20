KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Shelter KC is gearing up to provide around 250 food boxes that include a turkey with all the trimmings to people who need help.
Each box will have enough food for 12 meals. These boxes will be prepared on Nov. 20 to be delivered on Nov. 21.
Operation Family Feast is a project of Shelter KC with Community Praise Worship and the World Outreach Center, along with Westside Family Church. The churches have qualified all food box recipients. The meal box outreach was created to help meet increasing requests for food. Operation Family Feast is designed to fill in food gaps for those who are hurting.
Shelter KC is asking the public to shop for their neighbors in need and to add some extra Thanksgiving meal ingredients when they shop for the holiday. You can drop off food items at Shelter KC Men’s Center at 1520 Cherry St. in Kansas City, Missouri from now until Nov. 15.
Financial donations are also more than welcome. You can donate here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.