OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- An Olathe high school baseball coach has been fired after he allegedly used a racial slur against a Black student-athlete on the team.
Olathe North head baseball coach Pete Flood will lose his coaching and teaching contracts with Olathe Public Schools. It took about an hour for the board to get to this decision.
It took about an hour for the board to get to the decision. They spoke behind closed doors about the incident where Flood used a racial slur during a warm up before a baseball game.
The board president says he’ll work with other school officials on policy changes to make sure they have the ability to deal with these issues quickly and present plan a in august
A group of outraged parents and racial justice advocates demonstrated at Olathe North High School this weekend. They say the board should create a zero-tolerance policy for any employee using slurs in front of students, in addition to firing the coach.
The Olathe Student Code of Conduct clearly spells out punishment for using racial slurs, but the Olathe Public Schools Employee Code of Ethics does not.
They say they also protest to show the student involved, and all students of color, they have support inside and outside school walls.
“Today, we’re standing in solidarity and support of that family as organizations in our community, that we’re no longer standing for racism. It has no home in our schools,” community activist Vaquandra Wotruba said.
