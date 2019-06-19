OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Members of the LGBTQ community voiced their concerns Tuesday night during a city council meeting.
They are calling for leaders to put a non-discrimination ordinance on the city’s ballot.
It was just this past March when the Olathe City Council approved a resolution.
However, members of the community are asking the council for a full ordinance, noting that the resolution lacks a means of enforcement.
An approved ordinance would ban discrimination in housing, employment and receiving public services from stores, restaurants and other businesses.
The measure will be up for a city-wide vote when enough members approve.
Two council members have already verbally said they would vote to put it on the agenda, but they do not know when that will happen.
Council members say they need four votes for the ordinance to go on the ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.