OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Parents want action after an Olathe high school coach is accused of using a racial slur.
Players say Olathe North head baseball coach Pete Flood used a racial slur when telling them to turn off rap music. Flood says it never happened. The district quickly suspended the coach and rescheduled last Friday night’s game.
The Board of Education will discuss the incident and possible consequences at 8:15 a.m. Monday. Olathe District officials recommend the school board fire Flood.
A group of outraged parents and racial justice advocates demonstrated at Olathe North High School this weekend. They say the board should create a zero-tolerance policy for any employee using slurs in front of students, in addition to firing the coach.
The Olathe Student Code of Conduct clearly spells out punishment for using racial slurs, but the Olathe Public Schools Employee Code of Ethics does not.
They say they also protest to show the student involved, and all students of color, they have support inside and outside school walls.
“Today, we’re standing in solidarity and support of that family as organizations in our community, that we’re no longer standing for racism. It has no home in our schools,” community activist Vaquandra Wotruba said.
