FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- As you head out for your morning commute, first responders are asking drivers to drive for current conditions.
Though it may not be snowing like it was this time on MOnday, it doesn’t mean we’re completely out of the woods just yet.
The biggest concern? Left over slick spots, particularly on overpasses and bridges.
Calls poured into 911 on Monday due to accidents from the weather conditions.
Kansas City, Missouri police responded to 100 injury crashes and 46 non-injury crashes from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A rescued 44 stranded motorists and responded to 76 non-injury crashes and seven injury crashes from midnight through 2 p.m.
More calls continued to come in even after those hours.
Be sure to drive slow, safe and watch out for untreated surfaces.
