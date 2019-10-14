KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Of the city's 117 homicides so far this year, 110 have been from gun violence, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Now a local group is trying to share new perspectives from those left behind.
'Grandparents Against Gun Violence' is putting on their annual Heartland Coalition Against Gun Violence with a discussion at the University of Kansas Edwards Campus in Overland Park, Ks., from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
One of the key discussions is about how many people are deeply affected by even a single shooting. It will include family members of both victims and shooters, to give a perspective on those left behind to deal with the aftermath of gun violence.
Others speakers include a survivor of the Stoneman-Douglass school shooting and first responders talking about the trauma they see after the violence. Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) will also be there, along with the Kansas City Police Department.
The KU Edwards Campus is located at 12600 S. Quivira Road in Overland Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.