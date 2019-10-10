KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Alzheimer’s and dementia can make everyday tasks hard, especially eating.
A senior living community in the Northland is trying to change that.
Senior Star at Wexford Place recently developed a meal plan for memory care patients. They’re making small changes to give residents more control and increase appetite.
Staff serve food on small, colorful plates. Residents can eat more finger foods, so they can avoid using utensils. The facility offers snack and juice stations for people to eat on their own schedule.
Staff says they try to make meals as customized to each resident as they can.
"They may not be able to say i have had hot tea for the past 10 years with breakfast but when you present the hot tea, it’s familiar to them. Often times people with dementia may not be able to identify by words what they like or what their preferences are, but through familiarity they can recognize, “oh, this is something that is familiar to me," Executive Director Marsha Rufener said.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are more than 50,000 people living with dementia in Kansas City.
