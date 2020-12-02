FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Santa Claus is preparing for his worldwide trek on Christmas, and you can follow him.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command has launched its website to track Saint Nick around the world this year. The NORAD Santa tracker has your holiday countdown, games, music and more. Then, on Christmas Eve, Santa cams will start streaming.
Trackers can call in to NORAD to check the whereabouts of Santa and his reindeer.
The tradition started in 1955 when the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.
It turns out a newspaper ad listed the wrong number for the North Pole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.