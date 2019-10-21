KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- People living in Kansas City, Kansas, neighborhood woke up to chaos in one neighborhood.
Firefighters were called at 11:07 p.m of a structure fire at in the 5500 block of Everett Avenue. When crews arrived on scene, the multi-family apartment dwelling appeared to have had some type of explosion. Flames were showing from the structure.
Firefighters initiated an attack with hand lines and an aerial fire stream.
Due to the instability of the structure, a defensive fire attack was set up with a second alarm being called and a collapse zone was established around the structure.
Surrounding apartments were also evacuated and checked for gas levels. Gas companies called to disconnect utilities.
There were no injuries to report.
Dispatchers received calls again about 3:15 a.m. concerning a rekindle at the same home. When firefighters arrived on scene, flames were showing from the rear of the structure. Defensive fire tactics were continued to extinguish the flames.
We’re live in KCK this morning on @KCTV5 There was a suspected gas explosion at a vacant apartment complex overnight. This is the fire department’s second trip to this building tonight. pic.twitter.com/69sbYApbCT— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) October 21, 2019
The fire chief says the cause is under investigation, but neighbors heard what they thought was an explosion. From his limited experience with gas explosions, the Chief says this looks to be a gas explosion.
