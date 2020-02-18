KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A massive fire broke out at a home in the Northland late Monday evening.
It happened just after 11:30 p.m. near Northeast 93rd Street and North Oak Trafficway.
Nobody was hurt in the fire and everyone made it out of the house OK.
Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.
