KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Newly released reports show that fewer than half of Missouri schoolchildren are performing at grade level in English and math.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released 2019 test score data Thursday. It showed that 49% of students in the state's public and charter schools are proficient or advanced in English and 42% in math.
It was the second year students took a more difficult test that caused steep drops between 2017 and 2018. The state didn't release scores that determine the level of accreditation for a district.
However, Independence saw a 2 percent improvement in math scores and a 4 percent bump in English and language arts.
Another school that saw their overall academic achievement improve was the Lee’s Summit School District - specifically in math. The district says it put an emphasis on real-world application for students.
For schools in the Northland it’s not the same story. Many of the districts didn’t see much improvement with less than one percent, and some saw negative development.
North Kansas City School District saw some of the lowest numbers we looked into. The state found they had negative 3 and 4 percent improvement in English and math for year-over-year progress in academic achievement.
Grandview stayed about even with their numbers from last year.
Blue Springs saw an increase of about 1 percent in both math and English.
