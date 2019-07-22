FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is now requiring mandatory meningitis and Hepatitis A vaccinations, in a move that will go into effect in August, just in time for the coming school year.
The measure came after the department's secretary, Lee Norman, said they looked at all the evidence and found that both meningitis and Hepatitis A illnesses are severe and preventable, and the safety profile of the vaccines is well-recognized.
Here's what parents need to know for the 2019-20 school year:
- Students entering kindergarten and first grade for the 2019-20 school year now need two doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine.
- Students entering seventh grade for the 2019-20 school year need one dose of the meningococcal ACWY vaccine.
- Students entering 11th grade need one dose of the meningococcal ACWY vaccine if they were not vaccinated prior to their 16th birthday. They will need two doses if their first dose was before their 16th birthday.
For more on vaccine requirements for students in Kansas, click here.
For more on vaccine requirements for students in Missouri, click here.
Now, there are some parents who disagree with the new vaccine requirements and even testified their concerns at a state hearing June 27.
Connie Newcome, a mother and president of Kansans For Health Freedom, was one of the opposing voices who testified.
"We don't believe there is any big outbreaks of meningitis or Hepatitis A or reason to be concerned about vaccinating 700,000 kids in Kansas for something that's not even a concern," she said. "There's been an average of fewer than five cases of meningitis per year in the last 14 years in the state. So why are we vaccinating for this?"
Parents in support of the new requirements and state health officials say the new vaccine measures help ensures the children in the state are kept safe, despite the low number of positive tests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.