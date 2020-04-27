There’s a new program designed to make senior citizens feel less isolated through the pandemic. Before COVID-19 confined us to our homes, senior isolation was already a concern among advocates. Now, they say it’s up to us to make sure our elders not left behind right now.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There’s a new program designed to make senior citizens feel less isolated through the pandemic.

Before COVID-19 confined us to our homes, senior isolation was already a concern among advocates. Now, they say it’s up to us to make sure our elders not left behind right now.

Shepherd's Center of Kansas City came up with the Senior Phone Pal program. After a brief training and background check, a volunteer will be assigned a senior to call a few times a week.

Advocates hope that the volunteer and the senior will make a genuine connection to remind the senior they are not alone.

To volunteer or submit a senior call the Shepherd’s Center at 816-444-1121 or email the organization at info@sccentral.org.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.