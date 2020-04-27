KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There’s a new program designed to make senior citizens feel less isolated through the pandemic.
Before COVID-19 confined us to our homes, senior isolation was already a concern among advocates. Now, they say it’s up to us to make sure our elders not left behind right now.
Shepherd's Center of Kansas City came up with the Senior Phone Pal program. After a brief training and background check, a volunteer will be assigned a senior to call a few times a week.
Advocates hope that the volunteer and the senior will make a genuine connection to remind the senior they are not alone.
To volunteer or submit a senior call the Shepherd’s Center at 816-444-1121 or email the organization at info@sccentral.org.
