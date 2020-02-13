JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Nearly 6,000 people are without power on a very frigid Thursday morning.
The outage stretches from 159th Street up to 135th Street near U.S. Highway 69.
Evergy reports the cause of the outage is unknown at this time, and power should be restored by 10:45 a.m.
Not everyone in the area is without power, but the outages stretch as far west as the Johnson County Executive Airport and as far east as 135th Street and Mission Road.
Wind chills from -10 to -20 degrees are expected Thursday. High temperatures will reach only near 18 degrees in the afternoon.
