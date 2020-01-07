SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- The flu is sweeping through the metro, and chances are you probably know someone who has had it.
There have been almost 2,000 confirmed cases of the flu in Kansas City, Missouri.
Just in the last two weeks the number of cases at St. Luke’s on the Plaza has doubled.
If we look nationally, the U.S. is still below the epidemic threshold. But, 27 children have died nationwide from the flu this season.
The symptoms of the flu are pretty easy to spot. You’ll feel weak, you may start coughing and run a fever.
A doctor with St. Luke’s says even if you get the flu, your vaccination should help.
"If you do get the vaccination and still get sick you should have less symptoms as compared to someone that didn’t get it. The cases we’ve seen, certainly they bounce back a lot quicker and aren’t nearly as sick if they didn’t get the shot at all," said Dr. Todd Hayes with St. Luke’s Community Hospital.
To make sure you aren’t spreading germs, wash your hands, cover your mouth when you cough and consider wearing a mask so you’re not breathing in others germs.
