KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Basketball fans could be kept from watching any March Madness games in-person this year because of coronavirus concerns if the worst-case scenario comes to light.
Collegiate officials say they are monitoring the coronavirus threat, but nothing has been canceled just yet. Downtown Kansas City and the Sprint Center---the home of the Big 12 Tournament each March---see thousands of visitors every year around this time. That kind of crowd is exactly what the National College Players Association is afraid of.
That players organization sent out a statement this past weekend encouraging the NCAA not to let fans into the arenas to watch any men's or women's basketball games. That would also include canceling any meet-and-greets or press events where players could be at-risk for catching the virus.
In a statement to CNN, an NCAA spokesperson said their sports scientists are deferring to the Centers for Disease Control. Right now, games are still on as scheduled.
The Big 12
The NCAA recently put up a whole web page of information about the coronavirus.
The NCPA's statement on the coronavirus is as follows:
National College Players Association's Statement on Coronavirus and College Athlete Health:
"In the wake of the emerging coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA and its colleges should take precautions to protect college athletes. They should also make public which actions will be taken and when. Precautions should include cancelling all auxiliary events that put players in contact with crowds such as meet and greets and press events. Athletic programs should also take every possible measure to sanitize buses and airplanes used to transport players.
In regard to the NCAA's March Madness Tournament and other athletic events, there should be a serious discussion about holding competitions without an audience present.
Google just cancelled a summit in California and Amazon is encouraging its employees to avoid all nonessential travel because of coronavirus concerns. The NCAA and its colleges must act now, there is no time to waste."
