KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The national blood shortage has hit historically low levels.
Chelsey Smith with the Community Blood Center says the organization has about a third of the supply it needs.
”It is truly dire. We have not seen it like this before. We’ve not seen it remain this consistently low before,” Smith said.
One of the big issues is having to cancel blood drives all April.
Without blood drives, the Kansas City area lost about 70% of donations.
The Community Blood Center works with most major hospitals in the area like Advent Health, the Kansas City VA, St. Luke’s, Children’s Mercy and Truman Medical Center.
These hospitals may have to cancel non-lifesaving surgeries if the blood supply dips too low.
Smith said she knows it’s a lot to ask people to go out of their way to find a location to donate.
“Our donors are used to us coming to them. They’re used to us coming out into these rural communities or to high schools or to businesses and those places are closed now. So we are operating some blood drives out in the communities currently, but we aren’t nearly at the capacity we were at before,” she said.
Many donations come from older adults. Smith said that population has not come in to donate during the pandemic.
“They’re not going out into public, they’re not exposing themselves because they’re in those high-risk categories, which we completely understand. But unfortunately, and this is something we’ve struggled with for a decade now, the younger generations, Millennials, Gen Z, they don’t donate in the same capacity that Baby Boomers do,” Smith said.
Smith said donation centers have had difficulty reaching out to younger donors for a decade, and the problem is larger in a time of need.
“We’re kind of at a loss for words right now, honestly, because it’s never been this bad for this long. So what we need donors to hear, what we need the community to hear, is that you are needed, now more than ever," she said.
The Community Blood Center operates on an “appointment-preferred” basis. Donors and staff wear masks and each person has their temperature at the door. Staff does not test for COVID-19.
Smith says if people are worried about contracting coronavirus while donating, their donation centers could be one of the safest places with their sanitation and disinfecting procedures.
