OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- In conjunction with National Adoption Month in November, KVC Kansas is helping facilitate children’s adoptions on Thursday.
This will be celebrated virtually from the Johnson County Courthouse.
More than 15 adoptions are expected to be finalized throughout the state by KVC. This year all adoption finalizations will be done virtually.
Since its beginning, KVC Health Systems has facilitated 4,450 children’s adoptions total nationwide and continues to facilitate another 500 children’s adoptions annually.
