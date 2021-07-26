BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Police say multiple people were shot at Young Park late Sunday evening.
It happened about 10:30 p.m. at 1200 SE Adams Dairy Parkway.
They have been taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say it's an active investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Blue Springs Police Department at 816‐228‐0151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
