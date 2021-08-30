Police lights siren generic
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured Monday morning after he was struck by a car.

Police were called about 12:20 a.m. to East Truman Road and Ewing Avenue.

Investigators say a Harley Davidson had been westbound when a Chevrolet sedan pulled out into its path northbound from a stop sign. The motorcycle struck the side of the car, and the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 47-year-old Raytown man, was taken to an area hospital and most recently listed in critical condition.

The Chevrolet driver, identified as a 73-year-old Kansas City man, was not injured.

