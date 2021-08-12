LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- A 25-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a crash on I-435 near State Line Road.
Officers arrived on the scene about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. They found a motorcycle had crashed into the back of a disabled vehicle. Officers then began performing life-saving measures. He was then taken to the hospital where he later died.
The driver of the disabled vehicle received minor injuries.
