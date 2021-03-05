ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Louis County said a mother and two children were killed in a shooting inside a North County home late Thursday night. A one-year-old child was abducted from the home but was later found safe.
The shooting took place just before midnight, in the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail. Police said they located a 34-year-old woman, 13-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl fatally shot inside the home. The woman was the mother of the two children, police said.
An AMBER alert was issued hours later for 1-year-old Zoe Page Hurst McCulley, taken from the scene by her father, 35-year-old Bobby McCulley III, police said. She was found safe with family members about 4:45 am. Police are still searching for McCulley. He was last seen in a 2010 Silver Dodge Charger near Goodfellow and Delmar. Missouri license plate: ZC6T3V.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.