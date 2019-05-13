KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Retailers in the metro and across the country are struggling with a shortage of helium.
Short supply of the gas is hitting stores that sell party supplies.
Party City USA plans to close 45 stores in its chain due to the shortage, as a big part of its sales is through balloons.
Other retailers have to seek new suppliers, and that means the cost of graduation and birthday balloons is likely to go up.
But, the impact goes far beyond just balloons.
Some researchers and companies in the medical industry use helium as a coolant for MRI machines. But with the gas in short supply and the prices shooting up, it’s not entirely clear what will happen.
Without helium, doctors will not be able to give patients non-invasive, life-saving MRI scans that detect damage to organs and tissues.
According to experts at the University of Kansas Health System, machines today are quite efficient, so it doesn’t use very much. They say it could take a couple months just for the helium in the MRI to go down a percentage. Though, older machines might not have as high of an efficiency rating.
MRI technologist Daniel Martin says because there’s been a shortage for helium, there’s a lot of research going on for alternatives to using helium, or man-made ways to make it. As far as the hospital system goes, he’s not too worried.
"If we were to go that low on helium I would say we’d use the MRI only in extreme circumstances, for those who absolutely need it. Other than that, there are other things to diagnose ... there are CT scanners, other things that might not show everything that an MRI does," Martin said.
Martin also says if they did run out of helium, doctors would do more exploratory innovative surgeries.
