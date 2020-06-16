KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- More people are flying again after air travel hit record lows this spring.
According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, air travel is down 96% from last spring.
Only 3 million people flew in April. It hasn’t been that low since 1974.
To get an idea of what’s happening locally, Kansas City International Airport officials say before the pandemic, TSA would screen about 15,000 travelers a day in Kansas City. In April, there were days of only 800 screenings.
We are rebounding now and land close to the 4,000 people per day range.
The rise is slow but still slightly above the national average.
