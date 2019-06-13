JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A bill is headed to Missouri's governor which would let people to clean up the outside of abandoned houses in their neighborhoods.
The bill would allow neighbors or neighborhood associations to clean up abandoned properties. They could pick up trash, mow lawns and fix windows without any legal ramifications.
It’s nicknamed the "Good Neighbor Bill."
The legislation also would allow some neighborhood associations to file suits against nuisance properties without having to prove actual damages.
If approved by Governor Mike Parson, the bill would take effect in August.
For some officials, the measure is well-intended, but raises concerns about private property rights.
“Even though the bill says that people will not face any possible legal action by stepping foot on to someone else’s property, we still feel there’s like a lot of things that can be litigated if someone wanted to do so," said John Baccala, spokesman for Kansas City’s Department of Housing and Neighborhood Services.
This legislation would not apply statewide – just in Kansas City, Independence, St. Louis County and St. Louis.
