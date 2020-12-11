KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 3-year-old Kansas City girl was found safe late Friday morning after going missing for several hours.
The Kansas City Police Department sent out an alert early Friday morning saying that 3-year-old Noriyah King was missing from the area of 38th Street and Highland Avenue. Police later said that the girl went missing from her home, and searches with people, police dogs and drones had turned up nothing.
Firefighters came to the home later in the morning and checked nearby drains. Police placed crime scene up around the home and towed away a black sedan that had been parked out front.
Police pulled down the crime scene tape shortly before noon and announced Noriyah had been found safe at a home in Kansas City. They also announced that they had taken the girl's mother, Kierra Harris, into custody in connection with child endangerment, and would be forwarding the case to the prosecutor's office for official charges.
Police said early Friday evening that the mother was released from police custody and has not been charged.
Statement from police:
The mother has been released from custody this evening and not charged, after investigation this afternoon there were no elements of any criminal activity that could be established. Missouri DFS will be the ones to make any determinations about living arrangements or custody from this point forward. They will work to ensure a safe environment for Noriyah.
This isn't the first time this year that Harris has spent time in police custody. She was arrested in October and charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest. She is set to have an initial court date in Platte County on Dec. 16.
Police released a statement after Noriyah was found safe, noting all of the resources that came together on Friday:
It was all hands on deck for this investigation: We pulled in detectives from multiple units, used dogs, drones and more, got assistance from (the Kansas City office of the FBI) and other federal partners, (the Jackson County Sheriff's Office) and KCFD. Thank you to everyone who helped, and we're SO glad she's found and safe.
