KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Experts predict Memorial Day weekend travelers will face long lines and delays as millions of Americans begin to venture out after being stuck at home for more than a year during the pandemic.
AAA expects 37 million people will travel more than 50 miles from their homes. Most travelers will journey by car.
Gas prices are the highest they have been since 2014, according to AAA. It attributes high costs to growing demand and the issue of oil production not fully recovering.
Missouri drivers will not feel as much pain at the pump. The state has the 3rd lowest prices in the nation, averaging $2.73/gallon. The national average is $3.03/gallon.
The Transportation Security Administration expects more than 2 million passengers to come through security checkpoints over the holiday.
The United States Department of Homeland Security issued a warning to travelers about being disruptive on flights ahead of the summer travel season. The TSA and Federal Aviation Administration announced the departments will not tolerate passengers who refuse to wear a mask in airports or on planes.
Passengers are subject to fines if they do not comply with the federal face coverings mandate. The rule applies to other modes of public transportation such as busses and trains. It is set to expire September 13.
Unruly passengers may also face federal criminal charges if they continue to fight against rules and assault flight crew members.
Southwest Airlines reports 477 incidents of passenger misconduct between April 8 and May 15.
The FAA says it has investigated nearly 2500 cases of disruptive behavior in that time period, 1900 of them related to mask usage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.