Today in Washington, Congress will continue to discuss police reform. This is something protestors across the country have been calling for since George Floyd’s death last month. KCTV5’s Kaci Jones explains what the status is of federal police reform.
WASHINGTON (KCTV/CNN) -- The dramatic images rocked the nation -- hundreds of thousands of people from all races taking to the streets across the United States, demanding an end to excessive police force against people of color.
PHOTOS: Protests against police brutality around the world
Thousands have demonstrated in communities across the world to protest and demand racial justice in the aftermath of George Floyd's death during an arrest by police in Minnesota.
Thousands of people demonstrate in Cologne, Germany, Saturday June 6, 2020, to protest against racism and the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA. His death has led to Black Lives Matter protests in many countries and across the US. A US police officer has been charged with the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
People look at the pedestal of the toppled statue of Edward Colston in Bristol, England, Monday, June 8, 2020, following the downing of the statue on Sunday at a Black Lives Matter demo. The toppling of the statue was greeted with joyous scenes, recognition of the fact that he was a notorious slave trader — a badge of shame in what is one of Britain’s most liberal cities. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kirsty Wigglesworth
A Palestinian man walks past a mural that depicts George Floyd, a black American who died after being restrained by police officers in Minneapolis, at the Israeli separation wall in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Monday, June 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Nasser Nasser
A protester stands in front of the US embassy during the Black Lives Matter protest rally in London, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in response to the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
Protesters gather around Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square during the Black Lives Matter protest rally in London, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in response to the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
A street vendor is overjoyed during a protest against racism and hate crimes during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, June 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Silvia Izquierdo
Protesters call to calm down rioters during clashes between police and small groups of rioters after a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Brussels, Sunday, June 7, 2020. The demonstration was held in response to the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, which has led to protests in many countries and across the US. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Francisco Seco
A police officer holds up a sign with images of jailed Haitian police officer Pascal Alexandre, left, and George Floyd, the African American man who died while being detained by the police in Minneapolis, a during a protest by the police union demanding better working conditions and the release of the officers who were detained and jailed during their las protest, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, June 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Dieu Nalio Chery
A protester kicks back a canister of tear gas towards the police during a protest by the police union demanding better working conditions and justice for the officers who were arrested during their las protest, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, June 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
Dieu Nalio Chery
A protester is detained by the police during the Black Lives Matter protest rally in London, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in response to the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
Members of the Greek Communist Party (KKE) youth organisation, hold up flares and placards, reading "I can't breathe", as they stand outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Monday, June 1, 2020, to protest against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, USA. Floyd died after a US police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air, leading to protests across the U.S. and in many other countries. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Lefteris Pitarakis
Masked protesters hurl petrol bombs towards the direction of riot police officers during minor scuffles outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, following a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Greek police have fired tear gas to disperse youths who attacked them following an otherwise peaceful demonstration by about 4,000 people. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Lefteris Pitarakis
Greek riot police officers charge protesters after they threw petrol bombs during minor scuffles outside the U.S. embassy in Athens, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, following a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Greek police have fired tear gas to disperse youths who attacked them following an otherwise peaceful demonstration by about 4,000 people. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Lefteris Pitarakis
Protesters march past the U.S. Embassy, background, in Athens, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Greek police have fired tear gas to disperse youths who attacked them following the otherwise peaceful demonstration by about 4,000 people. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Lefteris Pitarakis
Protesters, holding a banner depicting George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25, march past the Greek Parliament as they head towards the U.S. Embassy in Athens, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Greek police have fired tear gas to disperse youths who attacked them following the otherwise peaceful demonstration by about 4,000 people. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Lefteris Pitarakis
A woman wears a face mask reading "I Can't Breathe" during a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, U.S.A., after being restrained by police officers on May 25, 2020. Paris police have banned a third protest that had been planned for Saturday to condemn alleged police abuses in the wake of Floyd's death. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori
People pose next to an artwork by French artist Dugudus depicting U.S. President Donald Trump as a police officer pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd while holding a bible, in Paris, France, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Floyd, a black man, died in police custody in Minneapolis, U.S.A., after being restrained by police officers on May 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori
A young woman wears a facemark as people gather at the Alexander Platz in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. A US police officer has been charged with the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Markus Schreiber
Thousands of people demonstrate in Cologne, Germany, Saturday June 6, 2020, to protest against racism and the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA. His death has led to Black Lives Matter protests in many countries and across the US. A US police officer has been charged with the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Martin Meissner
Women rise their hands as they attend a demonstration at the Alexander Platz in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. A US police officer has been charged with the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Markus Schreiber
Hundreds of demonstrators gather on the Champs de Mars as the Eiffel Tower is seen in the background during a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, U.S.A., after being restrained by police officers on May 25, 2020. Further protests are planned over the weekend in European cities, some defying restrictions imposed by authorities because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori
An elderly woman haggles French riot police during a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday, June 6, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, U.S.A., after being restrained by police officers on May 25, 2020. Further protests are planned over the weekend in European cities, some defying restrictions imposed by authorities because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
Francois Mori
A protester wears a face mask in front of the US embassy, during the Black Lives Matter protest rally in London, Sunday, June 7, 2020, in response to the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
A Protester holds a white rose as he stands among placards during the Black Lives Matter protest rally in Brussels, Sunday, June 7, 2020. The demonstration was held in response to the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Olivier Matthys
What began as local outrage in response to George Floyd's death following an encounter with Minneapolis police officers soon spread throughout the country.
From coast to coast, demonstrators chanting "Black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace" united in hundreds of mostly peaceful protests, some risking their own safety. They found themselves tear gassed near the White House, allegedly assaulted by police in New York City, and shoved to the pavement by tactical teams in Buffalo.
Despite the personal risk, their voices were heard by fellow citizens and politicians alike, as demonstrators sparked a protest movement unlike anything the country has seen since the 1960s.
But it all may have been for nothing.
Partisan politics appears to have derailed any meaningful near-term reform.
In Minnesota, Floyd's death -- caught on camera by a bystander as a White police officer kneeled on Floyd's neck until he lost consciousness -- sparked a reform movement. Democratic Gov. Tim Walz responded by calling a special session of the state's legislature to address emergency policing reform measures.
Walz said reform measures would be aimed at police violence, grants for rebuilding local infrastructure, accountability and transparency.
But legislators had little to show for their efforts. Partisan entrenchment ruled the day, as the Republican-controlled Senate and Democratic-led House clashed over nearly two-dozen policing reform measures.
House Democrats approved a far-reaching police overhaul Thursday, a vote heavy with emotion and symbolism as a divided Congress struggles to address the global outcry over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans.
House Democratic efforts to end warrior-type training for officers, instill residency requirements for police officers, ban choke holds and institute voting rights for felons grinded to a halt as Senate Republicans responded with more narrow reforms.
Despite widespread calls for reform, the special legislative session came up empty handed.
On Tuesday, Congress will once again discuss police reform.
Democrats have introduced the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. It has passed through the House or Representatives. The bill, among other things, would end chokeholds, qualified immunity and create a database for officers who have been accused of violations to make it easier to track.
“Many of these young people don’t believe change is possible, certainly they believe the political process is not the way to do it. So, if we go in with milk toast legislation, we think that will be so discouraging to these young people and we just can’t do it. We will not do it. I think they would see us as traitors,” said Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo.
The Justice in Policing Act is not a done deal. For it to become a law, it would have to make it through the Republican-controlled Senate and on to the president who has already said he’d veto it.
The GOP proposal, called the Justice Act, did not make it out of Senate.
Democrats say the Justice Act focuses on data collection instead of legal changes to address police misconduct.
“The goal ought to be to help police get what they need to do their jobs in the best possible way. Every community deserves the protection of the rule of law. But Democrats appear to have no interest in passing reforms. They won’t even allow the Senate to debate the issue. They want to score political points and attack the police. They have aligned themselves with ridiculous and dangerous proposals such as defunding the police, which I will never support,” said Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.
Cleaver says he does not support defunding the police, which is something protestors have been demanding but he does hope both sides come to an agreement soon.
“I don’t want this to end up like all of the shootings, where for a brief moment there is a goal and desire to get something done then like the snowflake that hits the desert it just melts away. We want this to be something that we can deliver,” he said.
For its part, the White House attempted to exert a leadership role in the national policing debate, but an executive order signed by Trump earlier this month has been criticized by his opponents, such as Sen. Kamala Harris of California, as window dressing that encourages reforms but comes with no apparent enforcement mechanisms.
The President's executive order calls for the banning of choke holds by law enforcement officers, for example, but makes an exception for "those situations where the use of deadly force is allowed by law."
Advocates who want to eliminate the technique outright seized on this loophole, which would allow an officer to use a choke hold if they fear their life is in danger.
"All police that use choke holds claim their lives were threatened," wrote Al Sharpton, the civil rights activist, after Trump announced his executive order.
The issue of banning choke holds will remain controversial. Some policing experts contend that, in a deadly situation where an officer is fighting for his or her life, anything goes.
While Trump's order purportedly takes aim at officers who "misuse" their authority, the President himself has called for the use of excessive force against those in custody.
Upon taking office, Trump praised the aggressive tactics of immigration officers and suggested that police shouldn't protect the heads of handcuffed suspects being put in the back of a car.
"When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon. You see them thrown in rough. I said, 'Please don't be too nice,'" Trump said to applause as he addressed a crowd of police officers in New York state.
His comments were met with scorn by various law enforcement agencies.
