FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Memorial Day weekend is normally the opening for public pools, but many in our area are still closed.
People must get a little more creative while public pools keep the cover on. The closures, while disappointing, are prompting people to plan their own staycations.
Market Watch reports there is a massive rise in popularity for backyard pools.
All types of mini- oases are in demand, from $30 inflatable pools to big in-ground construction projects.
The sales of pools and pool products doubled from April 2019 to April 2020. The spike started right after cities began announcing they would not open for the 2020 season.
The CDC warns backyard pools need extra supervision and make sure everyone who needs floaties wears them.
