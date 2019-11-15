OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Christmas is a little over six weeks away, but the holiday season is in full swing at the Overland Park Convention Center, as the Holiday Boutique kicks off on Friday.
Friday night at the center will see Girls' Night from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be music, drinks and prizes for all the women who come out. The annual Holiday Boutique, of course, also includes plenty of vendors and products to buy.
Organizers said more than 300 vendors will be at the convention center this weekend for the Holiday Boutique.
Reporter Abby Dodge was live this morning out at the site talking to vendors who have already set up for what is always a massive event for those in and around Johnson County:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.