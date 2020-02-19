KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A strip of bars and restaurants in Midtown could soon get a new look.
Martini Corner at 31st Street and Gillham Road was once a popular entertainment district, but now there are so many other choices like Westport or the Crossroads District.
A new owner sees a lot of potential in the area and wants to get Martini Corner back on the map.
Renderings from the developer, Exact Architects show the plan to build an outdoor bridge connecting Ollies, Brickhouse and Sol Cantina. The project would also create rooftops bars partially visible from the street.
“There's no doubt in my mind that this will put Martini Corner back on the map. Like you see in any industry there are ups and downs of just being around. We're super happy and excited to bring more life in the area,” Shawn Larson, Operating Partner at Sol Cantina said.
This $2 million project would also create space for four new businesses.
Developers say they would like to add more retail and fitness centers to the area. There are also plans for a coffee shop with a drive-thru.
Developers say they also want to focus on making this area more walkable to attract more people to the area.
This project sits directly in front of the Union Hill neighborhood. KCTV5 News reached out to the neighborhood association to hear their thoughts on this expansion but didn’t hear back yet.
Developers say they hope to get a building permit by July or August. The project would be finished by next summer.
