LEAVENWORTH, KS (AP) -- An inmate who stole a state-owned dump truck and drove away from the Lansing Correctional Facility in January has been sentenced to 10 more years in prison.
Cal Henry Green, 37, was sentenced Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court for aggravated escape from custody, theft and burglary of a motor vehicle, The Leavenworth Times reported.
Prosecutors said he was on a work assignment Jan. 7 when he took the truck and left the prison. He was captured Jan. 10 in Independence, Missouri.
Green currently is serving a prison sentence for aggravated battery charge from Wyandotte County. His earliest possible release on that charge was January 2023. The new sentence will begin after Green serves his current sentence.
