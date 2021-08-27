KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are seeking information after a man was shot and killed early Friday morning in south Kansas City.
Police were called just after 2:15 a.m. to the 7900 block of East 112th Street in regard to a shooting. When arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
Detectives are asking if you have any information, please call them at 816-234-5043. Or you can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
